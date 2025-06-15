One of Rangers biggest assets has been told to new a new contract beyond his current deal which expires in 2027

The 49ers takeover of Rangers and the club’s search for a new permanent manager may have dominated the headlines in recent months but full focus has now shifted on the summer transfer window as new boss Russell Martin looks to make an instant impact in the Ibrox hotseat.

A new regime is underway in Govan with the Light Blues’ new American owners in position to splash the cash as they bid to close the gap on arch rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this season.

However, one prized asset in the changing room continues to leave his mark on his team mates and the Gers fanbase with midfielder Nicolas Raskin establishing himself as a vital component of the current first-team squad that Martin has inherited from previous manager Philippe Clement.

Raskin - under contract until 2027 - is now a key player for Rangers and the Belgium national team after earning lofty praise from head coach Rudi Garcia as he continues to make his presence felt on the international stage alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

Given his contract situation, it’s unlikely that club chiefs would rush into selling the the 24-year-old, even thought it would be ideal timing to conduct business in terms of being in a strong position over his length of stay to date.

Team mate Dujon Sterling has already called out his good pal Raskin on social media and urged him to 'sign the contract' in an Instagram exchange that the Gers faithful have been lapping up.

In response, Raskin was quick to comment 'my boy' before Sterling sent back a demand that is shared widely by the Ibrox support.

It comes just days after former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty told the Daily Record that the new Russell Martin era must be built around the Belgian.

He explained: “Some of the players who are already at Rangers are outstanding and Russell will do well to hold on to them. Raskin falls into that category. For me, he’s one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership so keeping him is a must - especially the way Russ wants to play.

“We have to keep Raskin at Ibrox but it’s going to be hard because of how well he’s performed recently. There will be teams in for him after making his international debut for Belgium. That’s been massive for him.

“But Russ should be looking to build the team around him. Raskin is a work-horse and exactly the type Russ will want at Rangers. The team will press high up the park and Raskin can do that. If we keep him and add a few more quality players, it’s going to be an exciting season for the club.”