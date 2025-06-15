Former Ibrox star made the comment after the match officials failure to award Rangers a second goal against Hibernian at Easter Road

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have slammed the Scottish FA for “selective enforcement and inconsistency” as they responded to a Notice of Complaint for the “corrupt” remark made by nine-in-a-row legend John Brown to a controversial flashpoint against Hibs at the end of last season.

The former Ibrox star made a bold comment after the the match officials failed to award Rangers a second goal at Easter Road on the final weekend of their Scottish Premiership campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Nicolas Raskin had appeared to convert a second goal to double the visitors lead before defender Rocky Bushiri hooked the ball clear after it had crossed the line. However, no goal was awarded and Hibs subsequently broke upfield to equalise.

Why Rangers have raged against SFA

VAR opted NOT to intervene in the matter as there was no conclusive angle to show the ball had definitively gone over the line, a moment that Brown branded “the worst decision he’s ever seen”. Speaking live on Rangers TV, he fumed: "I would say it is corrupt." before commentator Tom Miller cautioned: "Well, I'm not sure we can actually say that.

A furious Brown continued: "Well, I am saying it."

A Scottish FA notice of complaint was issued to Rangers over the commentary under article 29.2 of the rules which read: “A club or recognised football body which publishes, distributes, issues, sells or authorises a third party to publish, distribute, issue or sell a match programme or any other publication or audio/visual material of any description in any media now existing or hereinafter invented, including but not limited to the Internet, social networking or micro-blogging sites, shall ensure that any such publications or audio/visual material does not contain any criticism of any match official calculated to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official or to impinge upon his character.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have since submitted a full response to the complaint citing the KMI panel verdict that the goal should have been awarded and that no rules were beached while referencing previous similar incidents which did not result in any action.

A club spokesperson said: “Rangers FC has submitted a full response to the Scottish FA’s Notice of Complaint concerning a remark made during commentary of the Hibernian v Rangers match at the end of last season. The club firmly denies any breach of Scottish FA rules. We are surprised that a complaint has been raised at all, given the context of the comment and the Scottish FA's prior treatment of similar incidents.

“Our response highlights that the Scottish FA’s own Key Match Incident Panel judged that the referee’s decision on the day was incorrect, with four out of five panel members agreeing that a goal should have been awarded to Rangers. That finding helps explain the nature of a spontaneous emotional comment, delivered during a highly charged moment and immediately challenged live on air.

“Our response also sets out serious concerns about the Scottish FA’s selective enforcement and inconsistency. We have highlighted multiple examples of similar or stronger remarks made elsewhere in Scottish football that have led to no charges or sanctions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we remain committed to maintaining high standards, we will continue to challenge any action we consider to be unfair or disproportionate. For many supporters, this charge only adds to the wider frustration surrounding regulatory oversight in recent months when there are more serious issues in the game to tackle, including improving officiating standards for the benefit of Scottish football.”