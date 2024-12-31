Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is how we think Rangers will line up against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox

Rangers have been rocked by yet another injury blow after under-fire boss Philippe Clement revealed captain James Tavernier will miss the Old Firm clash with Celtic on January 2.

The Ibrox side will head into 2025 on the back of two hugely disappointing results - a 2-1 defeat to St Mirren followed by a 2-2 with Motherwell. They trail the Hoops by 14 points in the Premiership title race going into a must-win derby showdown.

However, Clement will have to make do without his vastly-experienced skipper after confirming his absence, while centre-back Leon Balogun is rated touch-and-go after sustaining a knock on Boxing Day that prevented him to making the squad at the weekend.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference, Clement said: “There is a small chance that Leon Balogun may return and he did some work today (Tuesday). We have lost Tav, as he got an injury against Motherwell. He has had a scan and he has damage and he will be out for a few weeks.

“It is a blow, every injury is, we have had a few in the last few weeks, with Nana Kasanwirjo, with John Souttar, Leon Balogun and before that Ridvan. It is about finding solutions and we have to do that.

“You can’t play on one leg, so we will see with Leon. Sometimes you have to take risks in this business, but we can’t take a crazy risk and potentially have the player out for months. We will see if he is ready or not.

“You have to adapt to the situation, sometimes you get positive surprises. Everyone who is fit has to give their all to try to win the game. They went full out in the cup final but the circumstances didn’t fall for us that day. We are going full on to try to get the victory.”

With John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo already sidelined, the Belgian manager could be forced to bring Leon King back into the fold amid a shortage of options, while a change of personnel in attack could also be in the offing with Ianis Hagi struggled through illness.

Predicted Rangers XI: Butland; Sterling, King, Propper, Jefte; Raskin, Diomande; Cerny, Bajrami, Igamane; Danilo.

Subs: Kelly (GK), Yilmaz, Cortes, Barron, Dessers, Matondo, Balogun, Hagi, McCausland.