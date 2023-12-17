'A proper team' - Rangers Viaplay Cup final opponent’s boss shows classy mark of respect to Philippe Clement's side
Former Celtic midfielder Barry Robson praised Rangers after acknowledging their resurgence under the Belgian
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson showered praise on opposite number Philippe Clement after Rangers ran out 1-0 winners in the Viaplay Cup final on Sunday.
James Tavernier's 76th minute strike proved the difference between the two sides at Hampden Park as the Ibrox side ended their lengthy wait for League Cup silverware and extended the Dons' search for a trophy to nine years in the process.
It was a game low on quality and clear-cut chances with both teams displaying signs of fatigue after an arduous week of European and domestic action. Despite being on the wrong end of the score line, Robson was proud of his players' efforts and showed a real mark of respect to the Light Blues by branding Clement's side a 'proper team'.
Former midfielder Robson, who lifted the trophy with Aberdeen and Celtic during his playing career, emphasised the scale of the task they faced and downplayed any notion that Rangers were not at their best.
He admitted post-match: "They (my players) gave me everything. I think that was clear. When you’ve got Rangers Football Club hanging in there at the end, kicking balls out of the pitch, I think that tells you what we tried to do as a team. We want to come and be in more finals."
Robson continued: "I just told the players well done for giving us everything. They gave us every drop, every ounce. I don’t know where people get this thing… that’s Rangers we were just playing. They’re a good side. They just beat Real Betis in Spain. We’ve got to remember that.
"People talk about Rangers… Rangers are a good team with a good manager. We come down here and we know that. We’ve no right as Aberdeen to come down here and run the whole game. That’s a proper team we played against. For me, we had a go and I’m just frustrated for the fans that we just couldn’t get the ball over the line."