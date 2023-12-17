Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Captain James Tavernier is confident Rangers long-awaited Viaplay Cup triumph is "the start of something special" after slamming home to the winner against Aberdeen.

The skipper's second half goal helped to end the Ibrox club's 12-year wait to get their hands on the League Cup trophy and meant the English right-back has now completed a clean sweep of domestic medals in Scotland.

Rangers will hope to use Viaplay Cup glory as momentum in their Scottish Premiership title charge, with Philippe Clement's side now facing the possibility of leapfrogging stuttering Old Firm rivals Celtic at the top of the table if they win their two games in hand.

The Gers have also progressed to the last-16 of the Europa League and will kick-off their Scottish Cup campaign next month. It is a vastly different outlook from where the Govan side found themselves earlier this season.

And Tavernier has set his sights on further silverware this term. He told Viaplay Sports: "Aberdeen gave us a tough game. We always knew we were going to get a chance. I said to Soutts (John Souttar) at half-time, the back post is on. I missed out on a couple in the first-half but I said I'm going to arrive at the back post and it came off so I'm delighted.

"I thought I can't let it come down anymore, I just thought I'd hit it down on the ground and keep it on target, hope for the best and seeing it going in the back of the net, I was delighted.

"It's the start of something really special for this team. We're working really hard with the gaffer coming in, it's a great step to get hands on the first piece of silverware of the season. So we've just got to keep pushing, there's a lot of games to play for, we've just got to build on this momentum, keep pushing and achieve more."