The season is already as good as over for Rangers following their Scottish Cup semi final defeat to Celtic at the weekend with the Ibrox side now just trying to hold off their rivals’ Scottish Premiership title party for as long as possible.

The Hoops are 13 points clear at the top of the league with just five post-split fixtures left to play, meaning they will be crowned Champions this weekend if they win against Hearts at Tynecastle regardless of the Rangers result. However, Michael Beale’s side can close that gap and hold off the celebrations for another week if Celtic fail to win and they are able to beat Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s been a big week at Pittodrie who have confirmed that caretaker boss Barry Robson has been given the manager’s job on a permanent basis following a run of seven straight victories culminating with their 2-0 win over the Gers in the North East last month. The former Dundee United and Celtic star has signed a two year deal with his hometown club and will hope to lead them in European football next season by securing third spot - where they currently sit with a five point gap over fourth placed Hearts.