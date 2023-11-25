Aberdeen and Rangers injury latest as the two sides clash in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash at Pittodrie.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is expecting to come up against a "stubborn" Aberdeen side who will be eager to prove a point after their heavily criticised 6-0 defeat to Celtic last time out.

The Ibrox side remain unbeaten since the Belgian took charge but still sit eight points adrift of leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, with a game in hand.

Ahead of another busy period of games both domestically and in European competition, including a Viaplay Cup Final showdown against the Dons next month, Clement has demanded that his players maintain their high standards.

Clement, who is expected to have Rabbi Matondo back in contention imminently, stated: "With need a really big squad with everyone on their toes".

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Sunday’s clash...

2 . Nicolas Raskin - Rangers OUT - The Belgian midfielder "will return in the next couple of weeks" according to Philippe Clement with his injury no longer a "major issue". Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3 . James McGarry - Aberdeen DOUBT - The New Zealander is back in contention after recovering from several months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. However, it's unlikely he will be risked from the outset.