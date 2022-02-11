The Wales midfielder is on loan at the Scottish champions from Serie A giants Juventus for the rest of the season

Alex McLeish reckons it is highly unlikely Rangers will be able to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a permanent basis due to his ‘astronomical’ wage packet.

The Scottish champions shocked the football world on deadline day by completing a loan deal for the Welsh international until the end of the season.

Ramsey is in line to make his first start against Annan Athletic in the Scottish Cup on Saturday after making two substitute appearances against Edinburgh duo Hearts and Hibs.

Rangers signed Aaron Ramsey on transfer deadline day from Juventus.

Former Light Blues boss McLeish believes his old club’s chances of keeping the 31-year-old at Ibrox beyond the summer are extremely slim - even if they won the Premiership and clinched a £30million Champions League jackpot.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said: “I guess it will depend if Rangers win the league but then again, the wages are still astronomical for a Scottish Club.

“They’d probably need a benefactor or some multimillion-pound Rangers supporter paying his wages or paying part of them.

“It will be difficult to see Aaron coming full-time. Maybe they can keep them to keep paying.

“There must be a point where Juventus are demanding more money. I don’t see a transfer fee emerging because the ages are high as it is, too high for a Scottish Premiership team.”

Meanwhile, Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano believes the speed at which Rangers acted to bring Ramsey to the Scottish Premiership deserves a lot of credit.

Aaron Ramsey pictured outside Ibrox after completing his loan move to Rangers on transfer deadline day. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The ex-Arsenal star had several option available to choose from but opted for a move to Glasgow over a return to the English Premier League.

He admitted: “Juventus were looking for a solution and so were exploring the market with his agent.

“There were many opportunities in the Premier League but the player was not attracted.

“Rangers was a super and fascinating opportunity for the player so Juventus were open because he’s been very unlucky there with injuries and other problems.

“He was never performing at his famous level there so Rangers were really fast, really smart to jump at the opportunity for the loan.