The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Sunday.

Rangers and Celtic are in Scottish Premiership action this weekend.

Giovanni van Bonckhorst’s side saw their 100 per cent unbeaten start to the campaign end as they were held to a 2-2 against Hibernian on Saturday, while Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops take on Hearts at Parkhead today.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs today...

Atanasov on Hoops transfer radar

Celtic are considering a move for Hadjuk Split defensive midfielder Jani Atanasov.

According to Croatian media outlet Germanijak, the Hoops are interested in the 22-year-old Macedonian international as club scouts continue to search for a midfield enforcer.

As of yet, no formal talks have taken place but Hadjuk are reportedly willing to sell Atanasov to the Scottish champions for the right price.

Atanasov has impressed at his parent club since joining from Turkish outfit Bursaspor in 2020, helping his side to a runners-up finish behind champions Dinamo Zagreb last season.

Celtic are expected to firm up their interest by submitting a formal bid in the coming days.

Youngster heads out on loan

Celtic have allowed teenage striker Johnny Kenny to join SPFL Championship side Queen’s Park on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old Irish youth international signed a five-year-deal with the Hoops in January and scored in his first pre-season outing against SC Weiner Viktoria in Austria.

However, with first-team opportunitied limited at present, Kenny is keen to gain regular action elsewhere and the newly-promoted Spiders have won the race to reach an agreement with the Parkhead club.

A numbe of English clubs were also thought to be keen on the former Sligo Rovers youngster, but he will now look to make his mark in Scottish football’s second tier.

Ligue 1 side prepare Kamara bid

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was left out of the matchday squad to face Hibernian yesterday due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Finland international played no part in the 2-2 draw at Easter Road amid links with a move away from Ibrox this summer.

The former Dundee star had previously been attracting interest from English Premier League side Brighton, while Galatasaray had two offers knocked back by the Ibrox club.

Now, according to 90min, Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice are lining up an approach for Kamara as they attempt to lure him to the south coact of France.

Nice have already recruited ex-Rangers loanee Aaron Ramsey and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the window and are also targeting a move for Ibrox flop Amad Diallo.

Brazilian midfielder not on Gers wishlist

Rangers are reportedly NOT eyeing a move for Brazilian attacking midfielder Evander.

The Scottish giants have been rumoured with an interest in the wantaway FC Midtjylland star in recent days but the 24-year-old is not someone the club’s scouting team have done any additional work on.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst said earlier this week he is preparing for a “crazy” end to the window but Evander won’t be under consideration.