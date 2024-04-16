TalkSPOT pundit Ally McCoist.

Ally McCoist has conceded Rangers' shock Premiership defeat to Ross County in Dingwall was a result “you could see coming from the first kick” as he gave just ONE player pass marks.

Philippe Clement’s side endured a horrific afternoon in the Highlands on Sunday as the relegation-haunted Staggies wrote their own piece of history by recording a first-ever win over the Ibrox side at the 25th attempt.

The result severely dented Rangers title hopes as the look to wrestle back the league crown from Celtic, with Brendan Rodgers’ men applying the pressure after easing to a 3-0 victory over St Mirren to open a four point gap at the summit.

The Light Blues can make inroads on that deficit to just a single point if they win their long-awaited game in hand against Dundee on Wednesday night, but Gers legend McCoist admitting the outcome was one he could see happening from early doors.

He singled out goalkeeper Jack Butland for praise on an afternoon to forget after being teased by talkSPORT host Jeff Stelling for missing his usual breakfast slot. Stelling joked: “A lot of you are asking where Ally McCoist is this morning. Well, Ross County 3 Rangers 2 explains everything. Ross County play in Dingwall by the way. Population 5,500 and they have never, ever, ever beaten Rangers.”

Scunnered McCoist confessed he’s still not fully recovered from the crushing setback. stating: “I think to be fair I will be the one who decides whether I have recovered. It will take at least, I would imagine, another 72 hours before I am over that, but fair play to Ross County who incidentally were tremendous and we weren't.

