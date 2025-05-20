A Rangers player of the past has cast some takeover doubts after some information he’s been fed.

A Rangers hero turned pundit has cast his doubts over the incoming takeover at Ibrox after what he’s heard from the inner sanctum.

Craig Moore has spoken with Barry Ferguson following the Light Blues legend’s interim reign ending at the weekend with a draw versus Hibs. Ferguson answered the club’s call to replace sacked Philippe Clement until the end of the season and a new manager hunt is ongoing amid a proposed takeover by a consortium backed by 49ers Enterprises.

After chatting with Ferguson, the former defender admitted how Ferguson was feeling after news he would not be getting a crack at the job full time. The pundit was also left with an impression of concern though after the conversation from a man who’s been inside the club, as he has a feeling the incoming takeover kingpins see Rangers as a project.

Rangers takeover concern

Moore told Go Radio, where the now former interim manager used to do punditry: "I did manage to get a hold of Barry once I heard the breaking news, and it's fair to say he was disappointed. He felt very empty, because he felt he could do a real job there. He felt he had a real clear vision of what he could do and what needed to be done, but by all accounts the decision-makers at Rangers want to go down a more experienced path.

"So, it will be interesting to see who that particular person is. The one word that maybe I still don't think the new people get - they still think Rangers is a project. And Barry was very clear, as I am and I'm sure a lot of Rangers supporters are, Rangers is not a project club. It's about getting a club that can go and win trophies. It will be interesting to see who the person is going to be, they must hit the ground running. As great a club as Rangers are in terms of their support, if it doesn't start well the support will fade, and fade very quickly in my opinion.

"I think the club will now be put under huge pressure to announce a coach, because Barry has been in three months - they have not made a decision on Sunday. Again, I think it's fair for the supporters (to ask), who is the coach? You need to actually let people know - because there has to be some kind of understanding or excitement of what you are coming back to in the off-season."

Next Rangers manager contenders

Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti is one man strongly linked but the former defender insists someone with a strong CV is needed: "Not as a head coach. He has zero experience. That doesn't fit the criteria. Gerrard's odds have been slashed again because he had the success, therefore you can say he has the experience.

"He is a name that has never really disappeared. Another one with the Everton link (to incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell) is Sean Dyche. So, just from the information that we are getting it's experience, experience, experience. For me it will be a British coach. For me, the club need to make an announcement and they need to make it quick-smart."