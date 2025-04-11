Ally McCoist praised one West Ham midfielder for his off the ball work. | Getty Images

The Rangers icon isn’t letting go of his anger over the red card decision in the Europa League.

Ally McCoist has continued his Rangers red card rage that had no signs of a hangover cure after a night of VAR drama at Ibrox.

The Light Blues held La Liga side Athletic Bilbao to a 0-0 draw in their Europa League first leg. They played much of the game with 10 men after Robin Propper was sent off for a challenge inside the opening quarter of the game, as he was denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Had it been in the penalty box where the foul was committed, he would have been spared a red due to the double punishment rule, as a penalty would suffice as the price to pay as per the football laws. But McCoist was not having it on commentary of the game and blasted the rule during and after the game.

Red card anger from McCoist

The night before it was Ibrox heroes Alex Rae and Alan Hutton being told they were in the wrong side of the debate, despite IFAB laws on double punishment proving the call was correct. On talkSPORT, attention was turned to know-it-alls behind laptops who would factually correct him on his claims, but real football people in his mind know the true story.

He said on talkSPORT: “It’s never a red card. All these guys sitting behind their desks ‘I think you will find it is a red card because of the laws of the game.’ I will tell you right now, if that’s a red card the laws of the game are wrong. It’s never... it’s a foul. Brilliant skill on the edge of the box, boy turns him. There is a shot after it. Anybody that has played the game at any level and I am not talking top level, Sunday league football, knows it’s not a red card.”

There was even a fellow pundit making accusations of bias on the TNT comms. Former Hibs man Tam McManus said on X: “Ally its an absolute stonewall red card. If he doesn’t chop him he is clean through on the keeper. If it was Fulham v Brighton you would be saying it’s a red. Meant to be a neutral commentator its not Rangers TV. “

Barry Ferguson red card verdict

Interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson had his say on the incident that has Propper suspended for the second leg in Spain next week. He said to TNT: "Looking back, I can see why the referee gave a red card. We had to drop deep with two banks of four [after]. People had to put a shift in, and they did. There was a real collectiveness."

Ferguson added: “I thought we defended really well and we coped with their threat. What I've seen tonight out there was a team that took the instructions on. Obviously the chat we had on Monday really sunk in. They took the information in as well and that's important. I think anybody watching the game tonight would have seen a team that will run through brick walls for each other.

"I'm proud of the guys, how they took that information on. It's not the way we wanted to play this game but I overall - after letting them know a few long truths on Saturday and Monday - I’ve got to give them a lot of credit for tonight. Bilbao had a lot of the ball obviously. But I couldn't care less if they had 100 percent possession and I said that to the boys.”