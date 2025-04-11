Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A furious Ally McCoist offered his take on the Europa League flashpoint as he clashed with fellow pundits Alex Rae and Alan Hutton live on air

Ally McCoist has been left apoplectic by the decision to send off Rangers defender Robin Propper against Athletic Bilbao as he questioned the laws of the game in an astonishing post-match rant.

The fired-up Ibrox legend branded referee Istvan Kovacs’ call to upgrade his initial yellow card to a straight red for Propper for diving in on Inaki Williams early in the first-half after taking a second look at the incident “absolutely nonsense’ live on air during his co-commentary of the match.

It left Barry Ferguson’s men facing a massive uphill battle against the La Liga high-flyers during the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie, but one that they stuck to bravely to earn a deserving 0-0 draw, which ended a run of five straight home defeats in the process.

But a livid McCoist was clearly irked by the sending off and entered meltdown territory when he was unable to let the decision pass by without venting his frustration in more detail as he analysed the flashpoint alongside fellow club heroes Alex Rae and Allan Hutton.

Opened the conversation, Coisty said: “We’re more than in the game for the second leg. I mean, I was listening to the boys (talking) about the decisions... sending off is nothing more than scandalous I think, I genuinely think that. Don’t try and tell me the laws of the game. Anybody that has played the game at any level knows that’s not a red card.”

Thinking McCoist was talking about a different call, Rae questioned how it could possibly not be intentional, to which McCoist replied: “Ah, Alex it’s a disgraceful decision. It spoils the game for the people.”

Hutton then interjects and joins the debate, stating: “But are we’re not talking about because he’s going through on goal and he’s going to get an effort on goal. Is that what you mean?”

McCoist promptly responds “no” leading a confused Rae to argue: “he says it’s an intentional handball,” before McCoist proceeds to correct him by referring to the red card.

Neil hits back immediately by saying: “Oh Ally, I’ve got to be honest with you. He’s getting a shot away there.”

Refusing to back down, an infuriated McCoist replied: “Alex, I know he is, I know he is. But it’s not a sending off! If that’s the laws of the game, they’re wrong because we’ve all played the game. It’s a tackle, a mistimed tackle and it’s a free-kick. You can’t be sending people off for that!”

Hutton adds: “No, but how we read into it was if he doesn’t go down and he gets a touch on the ball, Inaki Williams, he’s going to get a shot on target. Therefore, a last-man tackle.”

A defiant McCoist responded: “I know the laws of the game. I’m arguing the laws of the game are wrong. I’ll tell you something else while I’m at it, it comes from a mistake when they’re not concentrating in the first place. But, guys, you can’t be sending people off... that is a mistimed tackle. There’s no intention to prevent him from getting a goalscoring opportunity. It’s just a bad tackle.”