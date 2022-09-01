Rangers came through a cup tie with Queen of the South on Tuesday night, but not before a big error and an equaliser.

Rangers star Fashion Sakala has been slammed for his part in Queen of the South’s goal on Tuesday night.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men passed their Scottish League Cup test on Tuesday night, winning 3-1 at Ibrox.

Rangers came out on top, but not before conceding an equaliser following Robbie Ure’s opener.

Queen of the South equalised through Lee Connelly in the 17th minute, producing an excellent finish after a huge mistake from Sakala.

A sloppy pass from the forward allowed the visitors to level the score.

In the end, it was a case of no harm, no foul, with Rangers going on to win 3-1 thanks to Scott Arfield scoring twice, once in the 24th minute and again in the 86th.

But at the time, Sakala came in for some criticism from Rangers legend Ally McCoist, who said on Premier Sports: “It’s absolutely shocking from [Fashion] Sakala, it’s a complete lapse in concentration, but take nothing away from the finish.

“It’s sublime by [Lee] Connelly who leaves Allan McGregor with no chance. It was a different class finish.”

Sakala has been linked with a move away from Rangers, and McCoist also spoke about the 25-year-old’s future.

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala scored 12 times last season and is targeting double his tally this term. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“If they get someone, maybe not (stay at Rangers),” he added.

“If they don’t, he probably will. I still think Rangers are a little bit light in the forward areas. Once he gets his half yard, that’s where he has to show the composure.

“He initially does well to get that half yard. But a top class finisher curls an effort into the top corner. He does well to get the half yard but he needs to show more composure in front of goal.”