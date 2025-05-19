The latest headlines as Rangers and Celtic fans begin to turn their attention to the summer transfer window

Scottish football fans are preparing for the excitement and intrigue of the upcoming summer transfer window - and it promises to be a busy period for both Celtic and Rangers as they once again battle to get their hands on the sport’s top prizes.

Celtic have ruled the roost this term, winning the league title for the fourth year in a row while reclaiming the Scottish League Cup by the finest of margins against bitter rivals Rangers. All that’s left to do is round off the season with a domestic treble and they’ll have high hopes of doing so against an out-of-form Aberdeen team that have dropped off in recent weeks after an incredible start to the campaign.

Rangers will be watching on with envy but have high hopes that next 2026 can be their year under new owners in the 49ers group and potentially plenty of new signings. With that in mind, we take a look at the latest transfer talking points involving both clubs.

Rangers get transfer shout out

Former Rangers midfielder Jordan Thompson has been confirmed as Preston North End’s first summer signing ahead of the new Championship season.

Thompson, who grew up supporting Rangers, joined the club in 2015 on a free transfer under then manager Mark Warburton after four years on the books at Manchester United. He made just three appearances for the Ibrox side and spent most of his three years at Glasgow out on loan with the likes of Airdrieonians, Raith Rovers and Livingston before moving south of the border to join third-tier English side Blackpool.

The 28-year-old impressed at Bloomfield and earned himself a move to Championship side Stoke City where he remained for six seasons while making 178 appearances in the process.

Thompson moves to Deepdale on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with the Potters and is excited for his new challenge. He told the Preston website: “I’m delighted. It’s been quite a quick turnaround and I’m just glad it’s all done now.

“It’s a massive club and it’s one that I want to be part of. I’m looking forward to getting in pre-season, meeting the rest of the boys and the staff properly and getting going.”

talkSPORT pundit praises Celtic

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has played down the importance of the Glasgow derby and believes the title race, often contested between Celtic and Rangers, is now decided more so on the quality of managers as opposed to simply the meetings between the two teams.

Rangers have won two of the last three contests between the clubs but have still finished a staggering 17 points behind the champions.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “They (Rangers) need to make a statement [managerial appointment]. The gap between Rangers and Celtic now in the league is too far.

“Me growing up watching and checking the results for Celtic and Rangers on Teletext. Back in the day, it was always Celtic win every week, Rangers win every week, and the titles were decided by the Old Firm games. Now it’s not like that.”

Rangers are believed to be interested in re-appointing Steven Gerrard as their manager after his unsuccessful spell in Saudi Arabia with Al Ettifaq. Meanwhile, former Everton boss Sean Dyche has also been linked with the vacancy.

Ex-club captain Barry Ferguson has overseen first team duties since March but isn’t expected to land the top job, despite being held in high regard by fans for his excellent playing career with the club.