Ex-Rangers forward Ally McCoist was quick to shut down a bizarre Old-Firm claim from his former Ibrox manager Graeme Souness.

The pair appeared on TalkSport this morning and engaged in the age-old debate about whether Glasgow’s big two should head south to compete in the English Premier League.

Celtic and Rangers have dominated Scottish football in recent decades and have won every title between them since 1985. Many have often questioned whether the two club’s would be able to translate that success into English football if they were to join the Premier League.

Souness said: “If they were to come out of that league and start operating down here you could build a stadium in Glasgow that they could share, not that they would want to, for 100,000 people and there would still be people queuing outside wanting to get in against the bigger teams.”

Host, Jeff Stelling and McCoist were quick to scrutinise Souness for his suggestion and claimed there would be no chance of a stadium share between the two rivals. He also insisted that there was no chance the pair could just be added into England’s top-flight.

McCoist responded: “Come on Graeme. I mean do us a favour Graeme.

“Who would vote for it? I mean, you’re certainly not going to get Burnley or Sheffield United or indeed Leeds, at this moment in time, they’re not going to vote for it.”

McCoist also claimed that neither of the two Scottish heavyweights would have the quality to compete at Premier League level, referring to both team’s squads as ‘bang average.’

He added: “How they would get on is interesting as well. It would take them three or four years because, I a going to be brutally honest, Jeff, they are two bang average Rangers and Celtic teams, at this moment in time.

“I’ve seen some good ones, I’ve seen some indifferent ones, both teams, right now, I think I’m being fair, are average at this moment in time. We played in some good Rangers and Celtic teams who could compete with the English. We knocked Leeds out and Celtic had some great runs and beat Blackburn and Liverpool.

