The Rangers legend has reacted to Russell Martin’s explosive post match reveal in the Premiership.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has said Rangers have to sanction severe punishments for Hamza Igamane, if the true reasons for his refusal to come on as a sub surface.

Head coach Russell Martin is under pressure at Ibrox after three wins from nine opening matches as gaffer, with his latest game being a 1-1 draw at St Mirren. It leaves his team winless after three Premiership matches and Celtic are up next, with defeat in the Old Firm now able to leave them a staggering nine points behind their rivals after just four matches.

A key talking point after the draw at the Buddies was Hamza Igamane’s refusal to come on after an hour, citing an injury in the warm up, but it was heavily implied it was done with a rejected transfer bid from last week in mind. McCoist was asked by sports broadcasting legend Jeff Stelling about the incident on talkSPORT’s breakfast show, and having had a warm up injury, he knows that it can happen.

Ally McCoist on Hamza Igamane sub drama

That said, he senses something is afoot, and wants Rangers to chuck the kitchen sink at the Moroccan striker in terms of punishment if the actual reason is made known. He said: “I think the lad wants away regardless of Russell Martin's approach to his job, to be honest with you. It's a tough one, because we've all got an opinion on it, but effectively we don't know.

“If he says he's injured himself in the warm-up, there's not a lot you can do about it. I find it very, very strange at that particular time, but I'm talking to you as a man that has effectively injured himself in a warm-up of a cup final and had to pull out. So it can happen. It can happen.

“But there's just something not right about it. See if he's not injured, you fine him as much as you possibly can. They're in a position now. It's appalling. If he is fit to play and he said, no, I'm injured and I'm not going on, then that's diabolical.

Who are Rangers striker options?

“To tell you the truth, it's absolutely diabolical but it's a very, very difficult thing to prove. The bottom line is, Jeff, I don't know. The lad might have injured himself in the warm-up, and if that's the case, as I said, I've done it myself. So it is possible. But you can tell he wants away.”

Next up for Rangers is their Champions League play-off second leg against Club Brugge, trailing 3-1 from the first leg at Ibrox. Who they have up front will now prove an intriguing part of Martin’s selection, with Igamane now declaring an injury amid his transfer speculation.

Cyriel Dessers has also been injured of late and could leave before the end of the transfer window, as AEK Athens have been mentioned as a suitor for large stretches of the summer. Thelo Aasgaard started as the false nine against St Mirren.