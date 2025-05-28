GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 13: Ally McCoist looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Rangers FC and Fenerbahce SK at Ibrox Stadium on March 13, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Rangers will have a new manager this summer amidst a reported takeover by the 49ers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers’ proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises has been across the sporting headlines in recent months, as the Glasgow giants look to get back to their former glory and challenge Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title once again.

The club’s search for a new manager to replace outgoing interim boss Barry Ferguson is the first job at hand, with the prospective owners more than aware that their first appointment could be a crucial one if they intend to make an instant impact on Scottish football. Reports have quoted former manager Steven Gerrard with the vacancy in a huge return after his previous title win at Ibrox, while Davide Ancelotti, former Real Madrid assistant manager and son to Carlo, has reportedly been in talks with Rangers ahead of a potential first managerial role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either appointment would bring headlines to Ibrox and certainly provide that little bit of stardust a new ownership such as the 49ers always love to have, though the club will be more than aware that a decision must be made quickly.

Ally McCoist reacts to latest updates on Rangers’ managerial appointment

Rangers legend Ally McCoist gave his honest thoughts on talkSPORT after show host Alan Brazil shared with him the latest news on who Rangers’ next managerial appointment may be.

Speaking live on talkSPORT Brazil said: “The boys were just telling me, production have just told me there, that Ancelotti’s boy and Steven [Gerrard] are still even stevens who’s going to get it. So it’s not been decided yet.”

McCoist responded with a message for the incoming chiefs: “No, it’s not been decided. The only thing I would say, it’s like anything else, you’re better getting somebody in quicker, sooner rather than later. Because they’ve got to get pre-season organised and then it’s the [Champions League] qualifiers. There’ll be qualifiers in July, so sooner the better for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers must act quickly to secure next manager

McCoist has advised Rangers not to waste any time with the appointment, with ground to be made up on Celtic and not much time to do it. Should the takeover process continue to be a slow one, the club may need to appoint a new manager now before the new owners officially arrive.

Important signings are to be made before the club’s Champions League qualifiers in July, and so the sooner a new manager arrives to assess the squad and plan potential targets, the better they will be able to capitalise when the takeover is complete.

Rangers have been linked with Peterborough winger Kwame Poku, in addition to links with USA defender George Bello and former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. Wholesale changes have been called for in the playing squad after a disappointing 2024/25 campaign where the Light Blues finished a whole 17 points behind champions Celtic. But the new owners have been warned a ‘blank cheque book’ approach will not necessarily be possible upon their arrival in Glasgow - meaning money needs to be spent wisely, and the club must therefore have their next manager in place soon in order to sign the right players needed to see in a new dawn at the club.