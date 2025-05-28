New updates have emerged on where Davide Ancelotti sits in the next Rangers manager ranking

Davide Ancelotti to Rangers updates have landed as the highly rated coach remains a next manager prospect.

The former Everton, Napoli and Bayern Munich man has recently worked with his dad, Carlo, as an assistant at Real Madrid. He has been strongly linked with becoming the next boss at Ibrox as the hunt for a permanent successor to Philippe Clement continues. Barry Ferguson will not be getting the job following an interim spell.

Respected European football journalist and broadcaster has provided an update on where the negotiations are at. He has hinted that Luka Modric has not shut down the possibility of making move.

Davide Ancelotti to Rangers latest

He wrote: “Davide Ancelotti held fresh talks with Rangers about their managerial vacancy in London last week and wants the Ibrox job, with further discussions planned over the next few days. The Italian was approached by representatives of the Scottish Premiership club earlier this month and was able to outline his vision at an in-person meeting. It was one in a series of conversations between the Ibrox club and the Italian, who has been working under father Carlo at Real Madrid.

“Ancelotti believes that those discussions went well, thinks he is the club's first choice, and believes a resolution could be reached in the coming days. He has mentioned the prospect of him being the next Rangers manager to Real players, including Luka Modric, who is leaving the Spanish giants this summer but has yet to decide on his next move.

“At Real Madrid, he was widely credited by players as the architect of many modern improvements. Internally, some believe Carlo wouldn't have won as much in his second spell at the Bernabeu without Davide at his side. And the players know it, including Luka Modric. When asked by Davide whether he'd fancy coming to Rangers, he didn't say no. Whether or not that's realistic, it shows the kind of gravitational pull Davide carries - backed not just by a famous surname, but by the trust of elite players. Other players have also asked Ancelotti to take them to Scotland.”

Carlo Ancelotti in next Rangers manager clue

Ancelotti snr has been unveiled as the next Brazil head coach but his son has not joined him as of yet. In an interview with Sky, he has revealed that there’s a Plan B in place for his son should he not make the move to Europe, and that is to fall right back into a spot on his coaching staff.

He said: “Davide is thinking (about) what to do for the future. He's in talks with other clubs as he tries to be first coach, and he knows if he doesn’t find the opportunity he will be here with me.”

Former Rangers striker Rory Loy said on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast: "I think Rangers would have liked to have somebody in place by now. They'll have known for quite some time that Ferguson wasn't going to be the man to take them forward. Contract talks these days can sometimes rumble on for weeks and weeks. They'll want to avoid that. But you've got to balance that up with getting the right man in the door. I'm surprised at this moment in time that they don't have somebody in place.

"In terms of how it's going to work from top to bottom, Rangers may feel that the summer signings will come from above and it'll be a coach to work with the team, so having the manager in place at this moment in time maybe isn't as important. But it's always nice to get a head start if you're going to be appointed as the manager."