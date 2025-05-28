Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers’ transfer pursuits.

An overhaul of the Rangers playing squad is likely on the way but who will join the 49ers revolution?

The Light Blues are currently hunting a new manager and are poised for a takeover by 49ers Enterprises, but there’s little time to waste on the recruitment front. Champions League qualifiers kick off in July and Rangers need a squad fit for the elite by that point if they want to dine out on the riches of UEFA’s top tier.

Despite managerial uncertainty, there have still been plenty of rumours when it comes to who the club may sign this summer. Here are a selection of the top headlines with regards Rangers at this early stage in the summer.

Vaclav Cerny to Rangers return rules

The Czech international shone on loan from Wolfsburg in the 24/25 campaign but whether or not he returns on a permanent basis remains to be seen. Rangers at least know the rules over what it will take to get him back to Scotland, as Trabzonspor are claimed to be in talks with Wolfsburg about a £9million move. That is £3.5m more than the reported fee needed to bring him back to Rangers as per the Daily Record.

Cerny said of his future before the end of the season: "Obviously, it is a big decision to be made. To be very honest, I have two games to go with every opportunity still open. I'm not focusing on that. After this I have the national team. Believe me or not, I am really focused on these two last games for this club and then I will see."

Interim boss Barry Ferguson had said before his exit from first team duties, after Cerny was claimed to be saying goodbye in a win at Ibrox against Dundee United: “He was brought off because he was tired. That's why I brought him off. Listen, he's loved it here. I've got a really good relationship with Vash. Who knows what's going to happen going forward. But one thing about Vash, he's been a top operator for Rangers this year. He's loved it. You just never know what's going to happen in the future."

Rangers target star with pace

According to Pete O’Rourke, “West Brom and Rangers are chasing USA defender George Bello who could be available for £1m from Austrian side LASK this summer.” Bello is credited as having an eye for speed and has been with LASK since 2023, previously featuring for Atlanta United and Arminia Bielefeld.

Upon his arrival at LASK, sporting director Radovan Vujanovic said: “With George Bello, we have secured a very exciting player on a free transfer. His outstanding speed and technical skills make him a perfect fit for our requirements. He has already gained a lot of experience at a young age and has also proven his skills in the German Bundesliga.”

Rangers loanee’s goodbye

Neraysho Kasanwirjo has said goodbye to Rangers at the conclusion of his loan spell. He did impress in flashes on loan from Feyenoord but a knee injury disrupted progress. The defender said on Instagram: “Wore the shirt with pride, even when injury kept me off the pitch. Thank you for the trust, support and memories, Rangers family.”

He said recently of his injury comeback: “When I made the twist, I already knew it was not good. I had the surgery, and it all went well and now I am where I am, so I am happy. About five years ago I had an injury but it was not like this with the surgery, so it was more difficult for me to deal with. Rehab was good, I was back in Holland and then I came to Rangers, and it went really well. I had a lot of contact with the physio in Holland and the physios and doctors at Rangers so they both really supported me.”