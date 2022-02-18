Dundee United v Rangers: The latest ahead of Sunday’s game

Rangers will prepare to visit Dundee United on Sunday as they return to SPL action for the first time since their outstanding 4-2 win at Borussia Dortmund.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side stunned the Bundesliga giants with a stunning display in Germany - but they will now turn their focus towards their bid to retain the SPL title.

Rangers could regain their place at the top of the table as a win at Tannadice would see them move two points clear of current leaders Celtic.

However, their time at the summit could be short-lived with the Hoops hosting Dundee just hours after the Gers have faced United.

What is being said ahead of the game?

Speaking after the win in Dortmund, Van Bronckhorst said: “I am really proud of the performance of the players today, but we also know we are only halfway and still one game to be played, but to come here and score four away goals in Europe is a very good achievement.

“It is a great night but only a great night. We are not through to the next round, which is what we want. We know we have to have a good performance next week as well.

“But we worked hard for the win and deserved it, so I am more than happy with the result and the performance.”

Their hosts are looking to claim a top-half finish in this season’s SPL and manager Tam Courts insisted his side can repeat last season’s home win against the Gers.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts is preparing his team to face Rangers.

He said: “Every point is a prisoner at this point in the season.

“Every team has their own pressure and aspirations.

“We need to make sure that we are really strong and can pick up as many points as possible.

“It will be the same against Rangers in a game where we have shown we can win in the past.”

What is the latest team news?

Rangers manager Van Bronckhorst could hand a start to on-loan Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and will assess the fitness of a number of starters from Thursday’s win against Dortmund.

Aaron Ramsey is challenged by Annan Athletic's Charlie Barnes during his first starting appearance for Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

United are unlikely to make any changes as they look to extend their upturn in form to just one defeat in their last five games.

Where can I watch the game?

The game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football on Sunday lunchtime.

Coverage gets underway at 11am, an hour before the game kicks off.

Who are favourites with the bookmakers?

Despite suffering a defeat on their last visit to Tannadice, Rangers are 2/7 favourites to gain revenge by collecting all three points on Sunday.