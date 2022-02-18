Former Rangers favourites Boyd and Gerrard delighted with Dortmund win

Former Ibrox favourites Kris Boyd and Steven Gerrard have paid tribute to Rangers for their “unbelievable” win at German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side produced one of the most memorable performances in the club’s history as they cantered to a 4-2 win in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie.

Goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos, John Lundstram and an own-goal from Dan-Axel Zagadou have put Rangers in control of the tie - although Jude Bellingham and Raphael Guerreiro did find the net to give Dortmund some hope for the second leg at Ibrox.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working his a role as a summariser for Sky Sports, former Gers striker Boyd described the performance as “fantastic” and stated it is one of the club’s greatest achievements.

He said: “It’s fantastic. When you look at where Rangers have been, even to be back competing at this level, to go to a club like Borussia Dortmund.

“You’d have never, ever thought this could be the case.

“I was part of the squad that beat Lyon, who were the French champions at the time, 3-0 and this would top that. It’s unbelievable, especially when you see Borussia Dortmund and the powerhouses that they are in European football.

“And then you’re looking at it from a point of view that they are only six points behind Bayern Munich.

“For Rangers to go to Germany and score four goals, it’s been a fantastic performance.

“It’s definitely up there. 150 years of Rangers Football Club this year, it’s definitely going to be up there with the greatest achievements.

“You’ve got to remember this team dropped out from the Champions League.”

Former Rangers manager Gerrard - who led the club to the SPL title last season before departing to join Premier League club Aston Villa - also praised his old club via social media.

Steven Gerrard reacted to an Instagram post by Rangers following their 4-2 win at Borussia Dortmund