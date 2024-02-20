Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers have confirmed the signing of up-and-coming Everton youngster Arian Allen on a four-year-deal.

The 16-year-old Englishmen leaves the Toffees after a six-year stay in the club’s academy and will link up with Steven Smith’s U18 outfit for the final few weeks of the campaign.

The youngster is capable of playing in various positions across the frontline and has been praised for his energy and exuberance and has been described as ‘dynamic’ by Football Scotland. So far this season he has been involved in four U18 games, which all come from the subs bench. In that period, totalling 60 minutes, he has recorded one assist.

The move is a signal of intent for the Gers and academy director Zeb Jacobs expressed his delight at getting the deal over the line. He told the club website: “It is great for us to have Arian on board.”

Celtic defender Yuki Kobayashi’s proposed loan move to HJK Helsinki has collapsed, according to reports from Football Insider.

The defending Finnish champions were keen to sign Kobayashi with their transfer window open from now until April and negotiations were progressing. But the move is currently off with the player now returning to training with his Hoops teammates, according to transfer guru Peter O’Rourke.

The 23-year-old has made just one matchday squad for Celtic this season and has fallen well down the pecking order. He has made just five seven team appearances all together since his arrival in January 2023.

Kobayashi has been viewed as surplus to requirements since Brendan Rodgers’ arrival in the summer and the proposed move to HJK was seen as an opportunity for the player to showcase his talents and potentially earn his place back in the Celtic setup.