Rangers have taken the lead in the Scottish Premiership title race after a commanding 3-0 win away at St Johnstone.

A goal from January signing Mohamed Diomande and two penalty strikes from James Tavernier were enough for Philippe Clement’s side to secure maximum points. Meanwhile, Celtic were less fortunate in their encounter with Kilmarnock as a first half strike from Kyogo Furuhashi was cancelled out by a last minute equaliser from David Watson in a 1-1 draw.

This the first time this season that Rangers have led their city rivals Celtic under Clement - marking a huge achievement for the Light Blues, who will now look to dethrone the champions after clawing their way back from a seven point deficit. The title race is likely to have plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the season. This weekend’s games see Rangers host Hearts while Celtic will make the trip to Motherwell.

Ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures, Glasgow World take a look at the main headlines from the Scottish Premiership.

Andy Halliday 'tips' Motherwell starlet to go right to the top

Andy Halliday has been waxing lyrical about the talents of Lennon Miller, claiming he has the potential to be even better than Brighton star and Scotland international Billy Gilmour.

Gilmour played for Rangers as a youngster but was snapped up by Chelsea, aged 16, before making his first team debut. Halliday, who plays with Miller at Motherwell, has reportedly claimed that the youngster is better than Gilmour was at that age and has tipped him to become the real deal.

Lennon Miller is the son of former Aberdeen, Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Falkirk striker Lee Miller, who enjoyed a successful 22 year career between 2000 and 2022 - notably representing Scotland on three occasions.

Lee appeared on the Open Goal podcast and was asked about his son’s progress, when host Simon Ferry referenced Halliday’s comments.

Ferry said: “You're not just a football coach, manager and player, your boy also plays as well and he's absolutely flying. Andy says he's just as good, if not better, than a certain Billy Gilmour at that age."

Lee responded: “That's a massive call. Massive call.”

He went on to describe when he realised his son had a special talent about him. He said: "Lennon was kicking a ball before he could walk. He always wanted a ball.

"I remember when he was about one or two, he was half-volleying this wee fluffy AC Milan Champions League ball. His mum used to take it into the players' lounge and Jimmy Calderwood (ex-Aberdeen manager) used to make the players stay in there until he came in with his wife and then you could go.

"I was feeding this ball into him and just as the doors open, Jimmy and his wife came through and he has creamed this half-volley and it's going straight, and you're thinking, 'Aw naw'.

"It smacks his wife's wine all over the place and the whole players' lounge gasped. She laughed it off and went 'great strike!' and then I could relax. But he's always had a good technique when it comes to striking the ball."

The 17-year-old has made 18 appearances for Motherwell this season in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Josh Windass claims he knows why Celtic’s allocation was cut

Former Rangers forward Josh Windass has made some rather honest claims on why he believes the Hoops’ away support was significantly diminished.

The Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, who played for Rangers between 2016 and 2018 told the Pitchside YouTube channel: “Now they’ve stopped the away crowds, it’s not good. I think they did it because Celtic just kept winning.