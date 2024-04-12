The cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers at Dens Park was postponed for a second time on Wednesday

Arsenal icon Martin Keown has urged Dundee to get their pitch ‘sorted’ out after their fixture against Rangers was postponed for a second time earlier this week.

The Gers were due to face Tony Doherty’s side on Wednesday but heavy rain resulted in the playing surface at Dens Park being deemed unsuitable for action once again. Covers were placed on the pitch but the significant levels of rainfall led to it becoming waterlogged again.

It was another frustrating setback for Rangers as they looked to take advantage of their game in-hand on Celtic. They are currently a point behind their rivals in the table.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Arsenal hero Keown has had his say on the situation at Dundee: “It’s ridiculous. There are suggestions about climate change. It’s embarrassing. I don’t think they’ve got a planning application in either. Get it sorted.”

Rangers’ trip to Dundee is now due to go ahead on 17th April, with an 8pm kick-off. They have an away clash at Ross County this weekend before they make the journey again.

After making the decision to cancel the last match, referee Don Robertson said: “I did an initial inspection at 11am and the pitch was playable at that point. The ball was bouncing and travelling through those areas where it was wet and, not ideal, but playable.

“Obviously everyone is quite aware of the issues Dundee have had with their pitch. Everyone was aware of the forecast for heavy rain in the area this afternoon.

“That’s why we agreed on a pitch inspection for 3.30 to see how the pitch looked once the rain arrived.

“The pitch deteriorated quite a lot in that time. There was an area of concern just in front of the bottom penalty area which was wet this morning, but playable.

“They put the covers on and in the three-and-a-half or four hours since that first inspection there has been heavy rain and that area of the pitch has become sodden and waterlogged.

“It’s quite a significant area of the pitch, it’s not just a small corner. And, in that case, it’s unsafe for the players to play on.