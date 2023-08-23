Rangers earned plenty of plaudits for their performance in last night’s UEFA Champions League play-off round clash with PSV at Ibrox.

The home side may have seen considerably less of the ball but were able to effectively hit their Dutch opponents against the run of play to set up a thrilling fixture at the Philips Stadion next week with group stage football on the line. Speaking on the TalkSPORT breakfast show this morning, two Rangers legends were in agreement about the one player who stood out and made a massive difference to the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ally McCoist and Kenny Miller, who were both in attendance at the match last night, singled out Connor Goldson for praise with McCoist describing the English centre back as ‘outstanding’ and Miller saying he was ‘back to the top of his game’. McCoist said: “He came back in the side last night and I thought him and Souttar, maybe Souttar gets done a bit for the second goal, but the two centre backs in particular Goldson were magnificent.

Miller replied: “Agree, I thought he was absolutely outstanding last night. He has maybe looked a wee bit rusty, I don’t know what his pre-season has looked like in terms of his injury and I don’t think he had too much action, but last night he was a rock. Soutar was solid as well but Souttar without Godlson is not quite the same.

“Even Tavernier at the back, his relationship with Goldosn, having him there just improves Rangers’ defence massively. He headed everything, tackled everything and looked right back at the top of his game.”

The pair also discussed next week’s second leg in Eindhoven with Miller saying: “I think they will be patient and that will be the nature of the game. PSV will start with the majority of the ball in front of their own fans, the fans will be expecting them to go and dominate like they did for large spells last night and take the game to Rangers.