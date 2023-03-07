The former Ibrox captain believes Park would be willing to vacate his position if big money came in for the club.

Rangers icon Barry Ferguson reckons Ibrox chairman Douglas Park would be prepared to step away from his position if major investment arrives from a wealthy backer in the Middle East.

The 72-year-old’s position continues to divide opinion among supporters, with sections of the Gers fanbase demanding a boardroom reshuffle in the wake of their Viaplay Cup final defeat to Glasgow rivals Celtic last month amid concerns over the long-term direction of the club.

Having failed to make inroads on the nine-point gap seperating them and the reigning champions at the Premiership summit, retaining the Scottish Cup could be their only realistic hope of clinching silverware this season and stopping Ange Postecoglou’s side from securing a historic eighth Treble.

Club 1872 will vote against the reappointment of Rangers chairman Douglas Park. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Managing director Stewart Robertson and sporting director Ross Wilson have also come in for widespread criticism over the Light Blues recruitment policy and questionable transfer activity in recent windows. A banner unveiled by fans group the Union Bears during Saturday’s clash against Kilmarnock accused club officials of taking their eye off the ball as they led calls for “change” at the top table.

Ex-chairman Dave King and Club 1872 launched a combined attempt to block Park’s re-election to the Ibrox board at the club’s AGM earlier this year but that bid failed. Former Gers skipper Ferguson, who knows Park personally, reckons the auto tycoon has put his ‘money where his mouth is’ but would act in Rangers’ best interests should big money come in.

Speaking about the current fan unrest on the Go Radio Football Show, Ferguson said: “I get asked about the board situation and I know Douglas Park pretty well and I’m not just sticking up for him because I know him but he has put his money where his mouth is.

Barry Ferguson reckons Ibrox chairman Douglas Park will do what is best for Rangers (Image: Go Radio)

“I think if an investor came in from the Middle East, for talking sake, and was willing to invest hundreds of millions, I’m sure he woud step aside and allow that to happen if it was all good to go. There’s no doubt in my mind about that. But that’s just an example.”

Ferguson declared a consistency issue on the pitch is hampering Michael Beale’s side. It follows a strong first-half performance against Kilmarnock in which Rangers raced into a 3-0 lead, but was followed up by a significant drop in tempo after the interval.

He added: “That’s a problem he has identified. They can go and show real quality for parts of the game and then in other games they look a totally different team. They did play some real good stuff.”

