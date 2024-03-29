Barry Ferguson has been looking ahead to next weekend's Old Firm derby

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson doesn't hold any concerns over Borna Barisic's wretched Old Firm record ahead of potentially lining up against Celtic next weekend.

The Croatian defender is expected to return to the starting XI to face Hibs at Ibrox this weekend following an injury sustained by Ridvan Yilmaz during the international break. The left-back faces a race to be fit for the derby showdown, meaning Philippe Clement could turn to Barisic as his alternative option.

The 31-year-old - entering the final few months of his contract - was ousted as the Gers' first-choice left-back earlier this season after spending several years as the main man in that position. He has started just three Premiership games since December, with Yilmaz finally stepping up to cement his place in the team.

Barisic, who is a summer target for Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor, has endured his fair share of forgetful derby moments against Celtic in the past - shipping cheap goals on more than one occasion including his Parkhead horror show in May 2022.

While admitting Yilmaz's possible absence would be a blow, Ferguson insists he has no fears about Barisic filling in despite his recent lack of game time.

He wrote in his Daily Record column: "It’s good news that Ridvan Yilmaz could be back for the Old Firm game because the little man has made a huge impression ever since the winter break and has nailed down the left back berth for himself. He’s been a slow burner - and that can happen with any young player adjusting to life in a new country - but he’s a proper Rangers player now and I’m sure the manager will want him back fit as quickly as possible.

"But, in the meantime, Borna Barisic might have to step back into the line-up and I have no qualms at all about that. Yes, he may be coming towards the end of his time at the club but his commitment to the cause has never been in doubt. If this is going to be his last few months in Glasgow then I am positive he’ll want to bow out with another championship in his bag.