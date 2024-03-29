Rangers star 'approached' for shock Copa America call-up that could disrupt Clement's pre-season plans
Rangers utility man Dujon Sterling has reportedly been approached by the Jamaican Football Federation to be included in their squad for this summer's Copa America.
The powerful English-born 24-year-old, who represented the Three Lions at youth level, is eligible to play for the Reggae Boyz through his parents who are both from the Caribbean Island.
Jamaica boss Heimir Hallgrimsson wants Sterling to pledge his allegiance ahead of the tournament after receiving a number of glowing scouting reports on his performances for the Ibrox side this season.
According to the Scottish Sun, the former Chelsea youngster is keen to be involved and will take them up on their offer, with Jamaica facing group clashes against Mexico, Ecuador and Venezuela at the end of June and the beginning of July.
If they were to qualify for the knockout stages, Sterling could potentially miss the bulk of Rangers’ 2024/25 pre-season schedule including the eagerly-anticipated glamour friendly with Manchester United at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, July 20th.
Capable of playing in various positions across the pitch, Sterling has thrived under Philippe Clement's leadership in recent months. Despite a slow start to his Gers career after being recruited by previous boss Michael Beale, his decision to leave Stamford Bridge for Govan last summer has since been vindicated.
Sterling, who was a key figure of the England side that won the Euro Under-19 Championships in 2017, would compete with Hearts loanee Dexter Lembikisa for a starting spot at right-back.
