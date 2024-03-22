Rangers star ponders 'big money' transfer option as Ibrox exit could rake in bumper financial package

It was claimed the Croatian international had already 'agreed terms' with the Super Lig outfit this week
Outgoing Rangers defender Borna Barisic is weighing up a lucrative offer from Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor as he takes time to consider his future.

The Croatian international is expected to depart the Ibrox club as a free agent this summer, with the left-back's contract expiring at the end of the season. Barisic has been allowed to speak with potential suitors overseas since January as he entered the final six months of his deal.

There has been no sign of a contract extension from Rangers, with first-team boss Philippe Clement happy to let him head through the exit door after re-evaluating his options in that area of the pitch. Ridvan Yilmaz has developed into a regular starter this year, while a move for Fluminense wing-back Jefte is still on the cards.

According to Football Scotland, Trabzonspor have tabled a bid for Barisic and his representatives to consider but the player will take some time to consider all of his options. Contrary to a report from Football Insider, the 31-year-old has NOT agreed terms, but the sum on offer in Turkey is reported to be a significant package.

Barisic is in his sixth season with the Light Blues, scoring 10 goals and providing 54 assists in 230 appearances during his time in Glasgow. His game time has been reduced since Clement's arrival, but he is believed to still have interest from south of the border.

