Barry Ferguson believes the Ibrox club must put a stop to their rivals Treble hopes on Sunday

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson reckons the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic is the Ibrox club’ s ‘biggest of their season’ as they look to clinch silverware this season.

The ex-Scotland international has claimed Sunday’s Old Firm meeting at Hampden is of more importance to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side than their Europa League quarter final second-leg against Braga on Thursday.

The Light Blues trail 1-0 to the Portuguese outfit following last week’s first leg as the aim to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

McGregor drove Celtic forward from midfield.

While admitting he would love his former side to win both games, Ferguson believes Rangers can’t afford to lose their showdown with Ange Postecoglou’s league leaders as they bid to end Celtic’s treble hopes.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, he said: “In terms of the title at this moment in time, it’s going to be so difficult for Rangers. Five games to go, six points behind.

“What Rangers need to do is concentrate on each game as it comes, Europa League on Thursday, Scottish Cup on Sunday against Celtic, just winning games of football and hope that Celtic at some stage falter.

“If I’m being brutally honest, I can’t see that happening with the sort of form Celtic are in. I want Rangers to beat both Braga and Celtic, of course.

Celtic players celebrate at full time after the 2-1 win at Ibrox.

“Come Sunday, I don’t know how to put it. It’s absolutely massive that they try and make sure they’re in that cup final against Hearts or Hibs.

“It’s going to be tough, you just see the form Celtic are in, they’re relentless. Rangers need to throw everything at Braga and Celtic.

“Can they win the Europa League? It’s going to be hard, getting to the semis would be an amazing achievement.

“Then the focus goes on to Sunday, which for me, is the biggest game of the season.”

Meanwhile, Celtic B entertain Rangers B for a third time this season at Parkhead tonight - kick-off at 7.30pm.

The Lowland League encounter will give both club’s youngsters another opportunity to impress on the big stage, with tickets still on sale for the match via the Hoops ticket office to supporters who have a Celtic account.

Unfortunately, the game will not be available to watch but Celtic TV will provide a streaming service to overseas subscribers.