The pundit has some doubts creeping in about the proposed Rangers takeover.

One pundit has been left juggling some Rangers takeover doubts with the 49ers Enterprises announcement yet to come out of Ibrox.

A new permanent head coach is needed and Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti is linked with the position. Pundit Andy Walker has been reviewing the situations and admits something isn’t sitting right with him when it comes to the US takeover at Ibrox, with little noise coming from the prospective custodians.

Andy Walker has Rangers takeover doubts

The former Scotland international told Go Radio: “I'm just so surprised that it's taking so long. When you first heard about it, you thought this will, you know, given the size of the potential takeover, they'll make a noise quickly. They'll give everyone their thoughts, their plans. And everyone can feed off those hopes and dreams, but there's something not quite right. The deal hasn't been done and dusted yet.”

He also reckons it would be a ‘tall order’ for someone like Ancelotti, who’s never been a manager in his own right, to take on the permanent Rangers mantle. He said: “I think it's always an interesting one when you get someone like Ancelotti. I mean, you have seen, I mean, he's very young and I can remember guys like Arteta, who's the Arsenal manager, Maresca, who's the Chelsea manager, he was Leicester manager, but both of them were sort of disciples of Pep Guardiola and they got a chance because they wanted a project and it's worked for them.”

Rangers ‘devalued’ by project appointment

Walker added: “I think eventually it has worked for them. But you look at Ancelotti, who obviously his great mentor was his old man, maybe nobody better other than Sir Alex Ferguson. So the idea of giving such a big job to someone who's interested in a project, it's a tall order to succeed.”

Richard Foster was also on the panel alongside Walker. A former right back at Rangers and current youth coach with Premiership side Motherwell, he believes a rookie manager is not befitting of the responsibility that comes with managing a side like his former employers. Foster added: “I think it devalues our game a little bit. That's one of our biggest clubs and we're happy to go, yeah, we'll just bring this guy in and see what happens. I just don't like it.”

Interim head coach Barry Ferguson still holds hope of the job, despite winning just six of his 15 games at the helm. He added on STV: “I hope it’s not my last game but we’ll see over the next couple of days. I know I can do the job if I get the right tools. We’ll see what happens in the coming days. Whatever happens, I’ll support whoever gets the job.”