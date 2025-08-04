Rangers picked up a point in their first game of the new 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season

Rangers drew 1-1 against Motherwell over the weekend at Fir Park. They could only pick up a point in their opening game of the new 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season. Russell Martin will want his side to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

The Gers took the lead through defender James Tavernier. However, they were pegged back near the end by Emmanuel Longelo. They dropped two points and haven’t started the campaign the way they wanted to.

Derek Ferguson on Rangers tactics

Former Rangers man Derek Ferguson said he couldn’t figure out their tactics against Motherwell. Martin’s side struggled to create openings against their opponents and played poorly. They weren’t able to get three points, much to the frustration of their travelling fans.

Ferguson said on Sportsound: "At the moment there's nothing coming from Rangers, it's quite worrying. I've not got a clue what their tactic is. I don't see it at the moment. It's been relentless from Motherwell, wave after wave of attack.”

The Gers’ players are still getting used to Martin’s style of play. He likes his teams to operate with a passing out from the back and possession style of football. It may take time for people to get used to his methods. He has worked with the likes of MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton in the past.

Rangers have the chance to bring in some new signings before the end of the window. It has already been an active summer on the recruitment front with the Glasgow outfit. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well before the deadline on Monday 1st September to free up space and funds.

Cammy Bell verdict on Celtic

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cammy Bell believes Celtic will win the title again this year. They stormed to top spot ahead of rivals Rangers last time around. The Hoops are aiming to do the same again and progress further in Europe if possible.

Presenter Natalie Sawyer asked ex-goalkeeper Bell: “Let’s talk about Celtic shall we, because they’re in action today as they take on St Mirren in their opening Premiership game. When you look at Celtic and the business that they’ve done perhaps this summer, I mean, it’s a bit of a silly question, really, but is it all eyes on them to win the title again?”

Bell replied: “Yeah, all eyes are on them but I wouldn’t say everything’s rosy at Celtic as well. Brendan Rodgers done his press conference on Friday, and again, he had a little dig at the board for not spending enough money. They’ve lost Nicolas Kuhn, who was a big player, he’s moved on during the summer. So again, he’s a little bit frustrated. I can see frustration setting in on him.”

He added: “And it’s probably nothing really to do with the domestic side of football, because I think Celtic navigate their way through that perfectly well. And I expect them to do that again this year, just purely where Rangers are. I think it’s going to take Rangers that transitional year to get up to speed with Celtic, so I expect them to be domestically dominant.

“But again, he’s looking at trying to progress in the Champions League. He knows how important the Champions League is to him and Celtic as a football club, so I think there’s a little bit of frustration there between him and the board and not getting the players that he identified and wanted in the club.”