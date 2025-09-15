The 36-year old has never been afraid to speak his mind regarding his beloved Rangers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what is Rangers’ worst start to a league campaign in 47 years, the fans aren’t happy, including a Scottish darting sensation.

There were cries at Ibrox for Russell Martin to be sacked after a humiliating 2-0 defeat to Hearts. A Lawrence Shankland double was enough to give the visitors three points, as enraged Rangers fans booed their team off the park at full time. The Govan faithful also sang the name of Nico Raskin throughout the match, showing where their loyalties lie in the ongoing feud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers now currently sit 10th in the SPFL Premiership table, as fans call for Martin to be sacked. The new Gers boss made fourteen new additions in the transfer window, but has failed to get a tune out of his players thus far. A well known Rangers sporting fanatic has had enough with the 39-year old.

Cameron Menzies calls for Martin to be sacked

Scottish darting hero and well-documented Rangers fan, Cameron Menzies believes The Gers manager should get the bullet. ‘Cammy’ took to X after the game to voice his frustrations with Martin whilst playing a PDC event in Amsterdam.

The Ayrshire-born arrow-smith shared a gif of The Master from Doctor Who, with the caption “bye-bye” following Rangers’ defeat. He the preceded to ask “anybody got (Graeme) Murty’s number?” as he jokingly speculated about a managerial replacement.

To add insult to injury, the former plumber hit an unwanted record at the PDC World Series of Darts in his match against Chris Dobey. He averaged 66.85 against the geordie, the worst in the tournament’s history since it was introduced a decade ago. Menzies defeated his countryman, Peter Wright to get to the last 16 stage but was humiliated by Dobey, in what was a bad day all round for Cammy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin’s job on a shoogly peg

The fan’s have made their feelings known about Russell Martin, however it looks as if the board will be sticking with their man. With the investment from Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprise, Martin had many resources at his disposal to bridge the gap between Rangers and Celtic but has been unsuccessful so far.

When asked after the match whether he will resign or not, Martin said: “no. I will keep working until I am told not to.” Following Rangers’ Champions League exit to Club Brugge the Rangers boss also said he planned on staying despite fan unrest. It appears he has a vote of confidence from the board even after the shocking run of results.

Menzies, along with countless other Rangers fans have had enough with Martin, in what has been a horrendous start. There is even a scenario that if Dundee and Aberdeen win their next matches, The Gers could sit bottom of the table before their next league game away to Livingston.