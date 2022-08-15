The Englishman impressed on his full debut in Saturday’s 4-0 rout of St Johnstone at Ibrox.

Ben Davies is determined to make his own mark at Rangers after starting his first Premiership match during Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of St Johnstone at Ibrox.

The left-sided defender is settling into life in Glasgow on an off the park after completing a £4million move from Premier League side Liverpool last month.

The 27-year-old Englishman did little to harm his chances of retaining his place at the heart of the Light Blues defence against PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League play-off first leg tie on Tuesday night.

A £40million jackpot is on the line for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side as they look to put themselves in a strong position to reach the group stage for the first time since 2010.

Davies is fully aware of what success means to a demanding Gers support after admitting he was blown away by his first experiences of a packed out Ibrox Stadium.

The former Preston North End stalwart said: “Rangers are enormous and the history of the club is incredible.

“I’m trying to learn about that but there is obviously so much and it is going to take a bit of time.

“I’ve been on the move quite a lot and I’ve had a lot of loan spells. I think I’ve had eight or nine clubs, so to come up here and have a fresh start and get a contract where I can settle, move the family up and hopefully be part of something special is important.

“I want to make this my home for the next few years. It’s been really good so far and everyone has made it really easy to settle in.

“When you go to a new club the first two, three or four weeks is about taking it day by day. Each day it gets a bit easier and you learn a bit more about your team-mates and the area.

“I’m a few weeks in now and it is getting to feel a lot more normal. I went to the two friendlies against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham to watch and there were thousands and thousands of fans there.

“That was an eye-opener to start with and then at the game at Livingston, I think we had three stands for an away game - and I’ve never seen that before.

“That is probably quite normal up here, so the support is incredible and I can see that already. It means a lot fo everyone and it’s a pleasure to be here.”

Davies slotted in alongside mainstay Connor Goldson against St Johnstone due to the absence of James Sands and John Souttar through illness and injury.

The defensive pairing were rarely tested against Callum Davidson’s visitors who posed little threat in a one-sided display.

Davies revealed he will look to tap into Goldson’s extensive knowledge of the Scottish top-flight to help him get up to speed as quickly as possible, knowing that perceptions of any player can change in an instant.

He stated: “Concentration, I think that’s the main thing. There might be games where you don’t have a lot to do but it could be the most important thing in the game.

“It is something Connor is really good at and I’m sure if I play with him he’ll keep me right and I’ll try to keep him right as well.

“I’ve got quite a bit of experience and I know how crucial the transitions and other parts of the game are. So yeah, I’m looking to learn off Connor and the other defenders.

“I feel like I’ll grow into a team so I’m not going to come in and start shouting and bawling. I’m just really excited.

“I feel like the standard in training and the technical ability on the ball has been really good, so I want to use these years to improve.”