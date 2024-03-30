Kris Boyd has branded the Scottish FA's decision to ban Brendan Rodgers as "weak" - claiming Celtic's statement conveying their disappointing after the hearing gave him a "good laugh".

Hoops boss Rodgers was handed an immediate two-match ban, one of them suspended, after appearing in front of an SFA disciplinary panel at Hampden Park on Thursday, It followed a notice of complaint filed against the Northern Irishman after his outburst aimed at referee Don Robertson and VAR operator John Beaton as his side suffered a controversial 2-0 defeat to Hearts earlier this month.

Rodgers questioned the match officials competence after disagreeing with some contentious decisions during the game at Tynecastle and he will now be forced to watch tomorrow's trip to Livingston from the stands. Rodgers, will be allowed to return to the dugout for next weekend's crucial Old Firm derby against Rangers at Ibrox.

Parkhead officials released a statement expressing their "disappointment" at the outcome, but Boyd reckons Rodgers was fortunate to escape with such a lenient punishment and feels the SFA have made matters worse by softening the band.

Writing in his Scottish Sun column, Boyd said: "Celtic claimed that they were 'disappointed' with Brendan Rodgers' SFA punishment. That official club statement gave me a good laugh when I read it. Who's kidding who? A one-game immediate ban, with one suspended, was a major result for the Celtic boss after his 'incompetent' outburst towards Tynecastle VAR John Beaton.

"I only have one word for the punishment given to Rodgers at Thursday's hearing - WEAK. And I would love to know the thoughts of Scotland's top referees when they heard the news. You single out an official and call him 'incompetent' and only have to sit in the stand for one game?

"I've heard all the stuff about Rodgers' previous good behaviour probably being taken into account by the independent panel. I understand that a minimum two-game ban for breaching SFA rule 72 is just 'guidance'.

"Whatever you think of the decisions made by Don Robertson, after Beaton recommended VAR reviews, the rules directly state that you can't call officials 'incompetent'.

"Rodgers did that but will be free to be on the touchline at Ibrox next Sunday after sitting in the stand at Livingston tomorrow. The ban is weak. There is no other way to describe it. It also sets a precedent for the next time a manager decides to call an SFA official 'incompetent' after a game.