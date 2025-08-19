Russell Martin’s confirmed Rangers starting line-up to face Club Brugge in their Champions League play-off first leg

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin has named his Rangers starting XI to face Club Brugge in this evening’s UEFA Champions League play-off round first leg at Ibrox.

So far, the Light Blues have come through tricky tests against Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen to leave them just one step away from securing a spot in the league phase of Europe’s elite competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had to withstand a nervy 2-1 defeat in last week’s return leg against Plzen in the Czech Republic and now face a stronger level of opposition, with the Belgian having reached the round of 16 last season.

Team news: Jayden Meghoma drafted straight into XI for debut

Martin has named SEVEN changes to his Rangers team from the side that started the 4-2 Premier Sports Cup win over Alloa Athletic on Saturday evening. Jack Butland, Jayden Meghoma, John Souttar, Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande, Oliver Antman and Djeidi Gassama are drafted in from the start.

Liam Kelly, Emmanuel Fernandez, Kieran Dowell and Mikey Moore drop to the bench, with Bailey Rice, Nedim Bajrami and Oscar Cortes not part of the European squad.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet starts between the sticks for the visitors. In-demand Greek striker Christos Tzolis leads the line, despite strong transfer interest from Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Thelo Aasgaard said pre-match?

“It's frustrating being injured for a few weeks, but it made me even hungrier to come back, so I was delighted to finally get on the pitch. It would be a dream to play in the Champions League, so I think everyone is really up for it. We have worked hard, and we know what we need to do.

“I came in here and had a couple of weeks with the squad, which I really enjoyed, and then I felt a little niggle in a pre-season game, which kept me out for four weeks.

“Mentally, at first it was a bit tough, but I have had injuries before in my career, and I know how to deal with them. I want to say thank you to the physios and the doctors and stuff like that who have helped me come back as quickly as possible.

“We have had a few learning curves and some really strong games as well. Especially in the European games, we have shown we can compete, so we will be trying to do that again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We played them (Club Brugge) in pre-season, and we saw the quality that they have, so we know a little bit about each other. I think we can use that tactically, they are a big team and you see them most years competing in European football, so it will be a really good test.”

Here's your confirmed starting XI’s ahead of this evening’s European clash in Govan...

Rangers XI:

Jack Butland; Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga, John Souttar (C), Jayden Meghoma, Joe Rothwell, Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande, Oliver Antman, Djeidi Gassama, Danilo.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), James Tavernier, Connor Barron, Thelo Aasgaard, Lyall Cameron, Kieran Dowell, Hamza Igamane, Emmanuel Fernandez, Mikey Moore, Josh Gentles Findlay Curtis, Zander Hutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club Brugge XI:

Simon Mignolet; Joaquin Seys, Jorne Spileers, Brandon Mechele, Kyriani Sabbe, Raphael Oyendika, Aleksandar Stankovic, Hans Vanaken (C), Carlos Forbs, Romeo Vermant, Christos Tzolis.

SUBS: Nordin Jackers (GK), Dani van den Heuvel (GK), Joel Ordonez, Bjorn Meijer, Hugo Siquet, Zaid Romero, Ludovit Reis, Hugo Vetlesen, Lynnt Audoor, Shandre Campbell, Cisse Sandra, Mamadou Diakhon, Michal Skoras, Gustaf Nilsson, Nicolo Tresoldi.