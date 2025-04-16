Adam Idah of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Arne Engels and Cameron Carter-Vickers during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Quarter-Final match between Celtic and Hibernian at Celtic Park on March 09, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The latest Rangers transfer news and Celtic transfer news ahead of the Glasgow clubs upcoming Europa League and Scottish Cup fixtures.

Celtic are set to be confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions by picking up just one more point and are also looking to book their spot in the Scottish Cup final when they face St Johnstone in the semis at Hampden Park this weekend.

Across the city, Rangers are on their travels in Europe as they head to the Estadio de San Mamés for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-finals clash with Athletic Bilbao. That tie is finely balanced at 0-0 on aggregate after the first leg at Ibrox last weekend and the competition represents Rangers last realistic hope of securing silverware this season.

On the transfer front, as the summer approaches, things are starting to get busier on both sides of Glasgow. Here are the latest Rangers transfer news and Celtic transfer news headlines:

Bundesliga duo ‘interested’ in signing Rangers attacker this summer

Bundesliga duo TSG Hoffenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach are interested in signing Ianis Hagi on a free transfer this summer. That’s according to former Romanian international striker Adrian Ilie.

He said: "I spoke to Ianis Hagi's agent and I know there have been talks that he can continue to stay in Glasgow, but I definitely think he will leave. Other offers will come for him and the agent has spoken to several clubs.

“There are two teams interested in the Bundesliga, especially since he is leaving for free. It's Hoffenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach. There have already been discussions. He is an interesting player, he has very good quality and no money is paid for a transfer fee.

"There was also talk about Turkey and Fenerbahce at one point, but they are looking for a different level of players. Much better. They are paying a lot for that right now in Turkey."

Hagi is out of contract at the end of this season and looks set to leave Rangers on a free transfer in the summer. He scored a stunning goal with the last kick of the ball in their 2-2 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie at the weekend.

Pundit unconvinced by £11m Celtic signing Arne Engels

Speaking on PLZ Soccer’s ‘The Football Show’, former Hibs, Dundee and Falkirk striker Tam McManus says that £11m Celtic summer signing Arne Engels is yet to convince him he was worth the money that the Hoops paid. The pundit also spoke about striker Adam Idah as he addressed the club’s transfer business from last summer.

He said: “For Celtic to go and do it again, Rodgers needs to strengthen the squad. Watching Adam Idah at the weekend, he doesn’t look like the same player – I don’t know if it’s confidence.

“Engels is still yet to convince me, in terms of £11million? Maybe he’ll be better with a season under his belt, but those guys have to be standouts for that type of money, and they haven’t done that.”