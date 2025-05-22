Here are the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines amid transfer murmurings and next manager debate.

A summer of rumours is on the horizon but they’ve already kicked off in the late spring when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

For the Hoops, it’s all eyes on a Treble as they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final this weekend, coming off the back of Premiership and League Cup success this season. At Rangers it is all change with a new permanent manager needed amid a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

Former boss Steven Gerrard is the latest to be linked. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both Rangers and Celtic as the weekend approaches.

Serie A side want transfer for Celtic star

Arne Engels is a key pillar for Celtic have arrived from Augsburg last year and made himself a midfield regular amid recognition by Belgium. His performances in his first year in Hoops have attracted interest from Serie A, as according to SportItalia, Atalanta are interested. They faced Celtic in the Champions League this season and the report states “in midfield concrete attempts had already been made for Frendrup of Genoa and Arne Engels of Celtic.”

Engels showed his charitable side this week as he and his teammates took the Premiership trophy to Glasgow Children's Hospital ahead of cup final day. He told Sky Sports: “I was really great to see all the kids and especially to let them see the trophy and to give them something back. It's always nice to see them, the happiness their face. They reacted really nice. They were all surprised that we were in there and I think they loved it. So it was a really nice thing to do and a nice thing to see all the happy faces.

“They wish you a lot of luck, but they were just happy to see the trophy. That's the most important thing, it was all about the children . I hope we could have given them something back and they were really happy. We are now training well and recovering. So everybody's really looking forward to the next game and we all know that it's a big one. So everybody's focused on that and hopefully we can win another trophy.

Steven Gerrard Rangers concern from pundit

Rangers hero turned pundit Craig Moore does have some reservations about Gerrard coming back to Glasgow. Asked on talkSPORT about the move, he said that the reception in the nation towards the ex boss is still mixed and the trophy count first time around did not meet standards.

Moore commented when asked if it was good to go back and whether or not the Liverpool icon could do a good job: “Steven now has the experience I guess of seeing the football club for three years. It is still very mixed up here in terms of the reception towards Steven Gerrard. I guess he stopped Celtic winning 10 in a row and won Rangers their 55th title. That one trophy out of a possible nine was nowhere near good enough as well.”