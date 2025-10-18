A look at the latest news involving both Celtic and Rangers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bookies favourite for the Rangers job, Kevin Muscat was involved in a crazy 4-3 scoreline, while Celtic have mixed injury news ahead of their trip to Dens Park.

As the hunt continues for Russell Martin’s replacement, Muscat looks increasingly likely to be the new man. The International break gave the Rangers board more time to get their guy, however as the Australian is still at Shanghai Port, it may not be until late November until we see him in the Ibrox dugout. Steven Smith has been taking the training sessions at Murray Park during the break and will now be the Rangers boss on an interim basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other side of the city, Brendan Rodgers is preparing his side for a trip to Dens Park. After underwhelming pre-International break results against Hibs and Braga at home, Daizen Maeda saved the day against Motherwell with his last minute header to make it 3-2 to Celtic. However, in the latest Parkhead injury news, the winger will not be featuring this weekend.

Here’s a look at the latest news to come out of both Celtic Park and Ibrox, as domestic football resumes:

Maeda out for Dundee clash

Celtic’s last minute hero for the Motherwell match will be out for the Dens Park fixture on Sunday due to a hamstring injury he picked up against the Steelmen. Maeda joined the Japan squad during the break but did not feature for Hajime Moriyasu’s side due to the knock.

The winger has been out of form for much of this season after being unstoppable last year. Questions have been asked whether this is because he handed in a transfer request in August that was denied by the club’s hierarchy. Even in the Motherwell match, Maeda didn’t look his best, but perhaps this was because he was carrying the injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers said: "Daizen will be out. He felt his hamstring a little bit towards the end of the last game against Motherwell.” However, as one goes out, another player comes in for The Hoops, as Alistair Johnston has been back in training and may be ‘good to go’ for the Dundee match.

Muscat involved in seven-goal thriller

If any Rangers fans watched Shanghai Port’s 4-3 victory away to Qinddao Hainiu, then you’ll have an idea at the attacking-front foot style of football Muscat will want to implement, if and when he heads to Ibrox. In a basketball-like match, the Aussie’s side came out eventual winners and moved one step closer to their second Super League title in a row.

A Leonardo brace, plus goals from Gabrielzinho and Xinxiang Li were just about enough to get Muscat’s team over the line in what was an absolute goal-fest. Remarkably, Shanghai Port haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 matches, but still sit top of the table.

Shanghai’s league rivals Chengdu Rongcheng and Shanghai Shenhua also won their matches, therefore it is still all to play for going into the last three games. Muscat has declared he won’t be heading to Ibrox until the Super League title is secure.