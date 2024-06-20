Celtic legend branded Rangers transfer roadblock as Hoops hero tipped to ramp up the price of expensive target
Rangers are on the striker trail this summer - and a former midfielder reckons a Celtic hero could make it an expensive one.
Albion Rrahmani is in the sights of boss Philippe Clement after a strong first season in Romania with Rapid Bucharest. They have recently appointed ex-Parkhead boss and midfielder Neil Lennon as manager, with the club’s star striker one player he’d no doubt like to keep.
Cyriel Dessers was the leading marksman at Rangers last season but the Nigerian international’s performances were also criticised. A fee of £6.7m has been mooted for Rrahmani, with claims Rangers have made advances in the £5m region.
Derek Ferguson reckons that Lennon will be keen to try and get some extra cash for the Rapid asset, and that the interested party being Rangers could see him driving a hard bargain. Speaking to Ibrox News, the ex-player said: “Neil’s no giving us him. If he’s a top player, a top striker, who can bang in 40 goals, Neil Lennon ain’t giving him to Rangers Football Club.
“I’m only kidding, I don’t know. Again, it’s another name that’s out there. We need a quality striker. Dessers has been so up and down. Yes he’s scored 22 goals, but it should have been 42.
“He’s a nice big fella, I get that, but nice doesnae win you things. We need guys who’ve got grit, determination, guys that are killers. That’s the type that we need at the club, we don’t need nice players, we need winners.
“Rrahmani, if he was to fit the bill, listen, get him in if there’s a deal to be done. But I think Neil might be adding on a couple of million or so, so he would, to make it a wee bit difficult for us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.