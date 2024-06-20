Rangers manager Philippe Clement (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The latest transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the 2024/24 Scottish Premiership season.

Scotland secured an important point in their Euro 2024 run with a hard-fought draw against Switzerland on Wednesday night. The 1-1 stalemate in Cologne leaves the Tartan Army with an all-or-nothing showdown against Hungary on their final dat of the group stages.

Scotland’s next clash will take place on Sunday, June 23rd so as we eagerly await their fixture, we’ve rounded up some of the recent headlines on the Scottish Premiership transfer rumour mill. Take a look below at the latest news for both Celtic and Rangers following another thrilling season in the Scottish Premiership.

Offer for Celtic star has been ‘improved’

Celtic striker Hyeon-gyu Oh has been attracting interest this transfer window and Genk are one of the suitors in pursuit of his signature. According to Bob Faesen for Belgian outlet HLN Sport, the Pro League club have ‘made an improved offer’ for the 23-year-old, who is under contract at Celtic Park until 2028.

Genk have been ‘locked in talks’ with the Premiership champions, who are ready to cash in on Oh just 18 months after signing him from Suwon Bluewings in his homeland of South Korea. The goal-getter joined Celtic in a £2.5 million move and recent reports have claimed that the Hoops are in line to make a profit of ‘at least £1 million’ through a sale this summer.

A deal has not yet been agreed but the reports from Belgium indicate that Genk are inching closer to getting their man following their increased bid. A switch will likely be the best option for all involved this window, as Oh has been struggling to cement a regular role in Brendan Rodgers’ side. The striker scored five goals in 20 Premiership matches last season, but only three of those appearances came from a starting position.

Oh’s departure will leave just Kyogo Furuhashi as Celtic’s recognised senior centre-forward but Rodgers and co are eager to sign Adam Idah permanently from Norwich.

Rangers ‘agree terms’ with rival midfielder

Rangers have ‘agreed terms’ with Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron and have informed the club they ‘plan to sign’ him this summer. The 21-year-old is out of contract and the Gers plan to register him as a free agent, subject to a medical at Ibrox, according to a report by Record Sport.

There is reportedly ‘no agreement’ between the two Premiership teams but the Light Blues have two options in their approach for Barron. Rangers could strike a deal with Aberdeen or take the business to a tribunal. As the 21-year-old came through the ranks at Pittodrie, the Dons would have been entitled to a sum in excess of £500,000 in compensation if he had left Scotland — a tribunal is unlikely to award Aberdeen any less than that.