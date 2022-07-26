Celtic ‘not’ after Premier League man, Rangers quartet allowed to leave

The latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Tuesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Rangers and Celtic are busy preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season this weekend.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side played their last friendly against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, losing 2-0.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hoops, on the other hand, beat Norwich City 2-0 at home.

Here is a look at all the latest news regarding both of the Glasgow giants today....

Roofe latest

Kemar Roofe has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday over recent days.

The attacker has played for Rangers since joining from Anderlecht in 2020.

Darren Moore, manager of the Owls, is tight-lipped on the speculation, as per BBC Sheffield: “I can’t be drawn into that because they are simply not our players to discuss at this moment.”

Quartet allowed to leave

The Gers have reportedly told four players that they can leave.

Van Bronckhorst is eager to trim down on the side of his squad before the end of the transfer window.

As per The Athletic, Jack Simpson, Nikola Katic, Stephen Kelly and Glenn Middleton are all allowed to depart.

Celtic stance on Manchester City man

Celtic are not pursuing a move to sign Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes.

The youngster spent last term on loan at Barnsley and is now back with his parent club.

Football Scotland claim he is ‘not’ on Ange Postecoglou’s radar right now, despite rumours linking him with a move up to Scotland recently.

Former Hoops man finds new club

Daniel Arzani, who was on loan at Celtic from 2018 to 2020, has found a new club.

The attacking midfielder has returned to Australia in a bid to get his career back on track.