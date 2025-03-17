Dujon Sterling and his Ibrox teammates savoured a Glasgow derby triumph on Sunday as they defeated Celtic in a five-goal thriller

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dujon Sterling has detailed the dressing room message that Barry Ferguson “rattled” into his Rangers stars ahead of their Old Firm derby win over Celtic on Sunday - insisting one key change didn’t go down well with their rivals.

The interim Ibrox boss capped off a massive week for the club by beating Brendan Rodgers’ all-conquering Celtic side 3-2 in their own backyard just a few days after booking a Europa League quarter-final showdown with Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Igamane was the Light Blues hero in the five-goal Parkhead thriller, popping up with the match-winner with just two minutes or regulation time left after the Hoops had cancelled out the visitors’ two first-half strikes.

Barry Ferguson reacts to a decision on the touchline at Celtic Park | Getty Images

Sterling is adamant the presence of away supporters on derby day for the first time in a number of years gave them “an extra boost” as he named the one tactical tweak that Celtic didn’t like about their performance.

He stated: “It was a big one, especially after this week and the Fenerbahce game as well. It is the first time since I have been here that we have come and beat them, so it is a great feeling and we had the fans back as well to give us that extra boost.

“We watched them, and we thought let’s try something different, we were more aggressive, and they didn’t like that and we went two goals up. I think you could see the legs were getting tired doing 120 minutes during the week, but we dug deep, let the subs come on and do their thing and then hamza got the winner with a great goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer has rattled it into us that we have to play for each other, run for each other, if someone makes a mistake someone else will be there to mop it up and I think you could see that everyone put in a shift.”

Read more: Rangers Old Firm hero responds to fan tattoo promise as Celtic goal scoring exploits leads to extraordinary outcome