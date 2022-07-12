All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs continue their pre-season work.

Celtic and Rangers will now be pushing hard to get fit and ready for the new season.

Both clubs have already beguin their summer fixture schedule, though Rangers are a little behind following their cancelled friendly with Sunderland over the weekend.

Behind the scenes, both sides are pushing to wrap up new deals, with Celtic starting the window strongly, while Rangers have caught up over the last week or so with additions of their own.

The efforts to complete more deals will continue, though, and here we have rounded up all the transfer news and rumours surrounding both clubs.

Matondo done

Rangers have completed the signing of Schalke star Rabbi Matondo.

The Wales international has been offloaded as part of Schalke trimming their squad this summer, and Rangers have taken advantage.

The 21-year-old has penned a four-year deal, and after completing the move, he said: “I am absolutely buzzing to have signed for a club as big as Rangers.

“I am just looking forward to getting on the pitch at Ibrox in front of the amazing fans we have here at Rangers and I am excited.

“This is a big club with a massive history, and I just want to create more memories and more history here at the club.”

Exit close

Elsewhere, Rangers look set to offload young star Cole McKinnon temporarily.

Patrick Thistle boss Ian McCall has confirmed the club are close to pulling off the loan deal.

“I am pretty sure there will be another one, possibly two, in the squad for Wednesday,” McCall said.

“I can’t really talk about them yet but one of them is close, and another is 99.9% done. That would mean we are close to where we want to be, maybe short of a striker and a defender.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that he (McKinnon) is one we are very keen on. That is very close.”

Larsson update

Celtic are not likely to move for Jordan Larsson this sumer despite links.

The Hoops have been linked largely due to their connection with the player’s father, Henrik, with Jordan out of contract at Spartak Moscow this summer.