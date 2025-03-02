The Rangers legend was put on a path to coaching by a Celtic hero.

A Celtic treble winner guided Barry Ferguson through his coaching badges - and now has a feeling on what he truly desires at Rangers.

The Ibrox legend has coaching experience at Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa, now taking interim charge of his faltering boyhood club until the end of this season. After a win at Kilmarnock, Rangers fell to a third straight defeat at Ibrox on Saturday against Motherwell.

Tommy Johnson guided Ferguson through his coaching badges during time at the Northern Irish FA. He scored the goal that won the 2000–01 Scottish Premier League title for Celtic as they went to clinch a Treble, and was impressed by the Rangers legend. He has a hunch he’ll be looking for the gig on a permanent basis.

Johnson told the Sunday Post: "I was working for the Northern Irish FA and Barry came to do his coaching badges with us a few years ago. t was all organised through our former Head of Coaching Nigel Best. Barry came and Bob Malcolm, who was his assistant at Alloa and Clyde, came too.

"As a player, Barry was fantastic. You only need to look at the success he had all through his career. I played against him many times and I could only admire his ability. But, as we all know, that doesn't mean you are a certainty to become a top manager or coach. Barry, clearly, was keen to pursue the coaching side of things about a decade ago and he went all out for it.

"On our courses he was keen to learn and he was really methodical. He worked his way through all the different levels and got his qualifications. I came over to Scotland for his final assessment for his Pro-Licence and I warned him and Bob that I had failed people in the past that I had played with It was made clear there was going to be no 'favours' from me and they had to be bang on it in their session to get their badges.

"To be fair, they were great and both passed. Big Bob told me later that Barry was concerned going into the session because he knew I meant business! Now, Barry finds himself in the Rangers hot-seat. It's an incredible opportunity for him. The official word is that it is an 'interim' role but he will have his eyes on this for the long term. There is no doubt about that.

"He and his staff will go right out to get this job on a permanent basis. In Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor, he has brought in with him people he respects and trusts. That's the way it needs to be. But I can't see them getting the better of Celtic in the immediate or medium term. Brendan Rodgers has Celtic purring in almost every game. They are an exceptional side.”