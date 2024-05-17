Scotland manager Steve Clarke will name his Euro 2024 squad next week. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers ahead of their final Scottish Premiership games this weekend.

As the Scottish Premiership season comes to an end, the excitement of Euro 2024 is building and the tournament will soon be underway. This weekend will see the final league games play out and as well as the international action coming up, the summer transfer window will also present some exciting opportunities.

Here’s a round up of the latest headlines as we head into the last round of Premiership fixtures.

Club waiting for ‘best possible offer’ for Rangers target

Rangers have been linked with signing José Córdoba this summer as they look to strengthen their options in defence. The 22-year-old from Levski Sofia is out of contract in 2025 and the club are now looking at cashing in ahead of the new season.

Jose Miguel Dominguez provided the initial report that the Gers are looking to sign Córdoba, and now he has followed up with a new update. Speaking on El Marcador TV, he has revealed that three clubs are in the frame for the centre-back. Rangers are joined in the race by Turkish side Beşiktaş, along with another unnamed club.

“Rangers orBeşiktaş of the Turkish Süper Lig [are two of the clubs]. Everything is in the hands of Levski, who are holding out for the best possible offer,” Dominguez said. “[They will] analyse, study and see what is best for the team economically.”

Celtic star makes Scotland Euro 2024 verdict

James Forrest has been linked with a potential call-up to the Scotland team amid Steve Clarke’s injury crisis. With Nathan Patterson set to miss out on Euro 2024, and Aaron Hickey still fighting to return from injury, the Tartan Army are missing some key players.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor believes that teammate Forrest could be the man to call on this summer to solve Scotland’s injury fears.

“The system that the manager wants to play is a right-wing-back role. I’d never dream of telling the Scotland manager who to pick but James certainly has the quality. He could play in that position and give us a little bit more of an attacking threat,” McGregor said.

“It would be amazing if he managed to get back in for the tournament. He’s just got to keep pushing and knocking on the door and hopefully, he gets in.