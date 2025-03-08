Derek Ferguson believes Rangers will secure a statement £6m signing this summer

Rangers fans have endured a difficult campaign this season but their one saving grace at present has been the tremendous form of loanee Vaclav Cerny from VFL Wolfsburg and the club’s determination to rise to new heights on the European stage despite a substandard showing domestically.

This was encapsulated in Thursday night’s 3-1 victory away to Fenerbache against the odds as a strike from Dessers and a double from Cerny allowed the Light Blues to leave Istanbul full of confidence and in the driving seat to secure a place in the last eight ahead of the second leg at Ibrox.

The result over the Turkish title contenders is just one example of the potential Rangers have when everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet and firing on all cylinders and is the exact type of thing that the 49ers group, led by Paraag Marathe, will look to build on next season in the eyes of Derek Ferguson.

Ferguson tips 49ers to make £6m statement of intent

49ers plan to have control of the Gers in time for the start of next season, which supporters will hope means new signings coming in before a ball is kicked in 2025/26 as the team scour the market for talent to help bridge the gap between themselves and defending champions Celtic.

Player-turned-pundit Derek Ferguson believes the hierarchy’s first step will be to sign a talent that has already proven he can cope with the weight of expectation at Ibrox in Vaclav Cerny.

Speaking with Ibrox News , Ferguson claimed the new chiefs are likely to pay the proposed £6m price tag set by Wolfsburg. He explained: “Cerny’s stats are really good and he’s certainly been one of the better players this season. It’s something the club will need to evaluate.

“If you’d asked me a couple of weeks ago, I’d have said no chance. But come the end of the season, should the 49ers be involved, of course I’d like to see him involved. If it’s in the region of £6m, I’m sure they’ll go for that.”

Vaclav Cerny goes from strength to strength at Ibrox

Czech international Vaclav Cerny was at his formidable best at The Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium as he fired Rangers to a shock 3-1 victory over 28-time Turkish champions Fenerbache. The brace took Cerny to 17 goals for the season across all competitions and only further earmarked the quality that he brings to the Glasgow giants.

A fee of £6m seems about fair given his output, and it would be a good piece of business if Rangers can come to an agreement with Wolfsburg. Speaking with homeland publication, Seznam Zpravy, earlier in the season, Cerny stressed that he's let go of thoughts about returning to Wolfsburg and insists he is really enjoying his hectic lifestyle at Ibrox.

"I'm playing a season at Rangers without an option to buy, I have to say that I've completely let go of thinking about returning to Wolfsburg now.

“I'm enjoying it here immensely. I don't want to think about what will happen. There will be time for that towards the end of the season, when things start to settle down. After this season, I have a two-year contract at Wolfsburg. If the tug-of-war starts then, it's no longer in my hands. If I score twenty goals and assist another twenty, then other options will open up.

"I was convinced that I could keep my place at Wolfsburg, so I wanted to show my quality at an even bigger club than Wolfsburg. It's going well at the moment. I know how football works and I know what the situation is at Rangers and what the possibilities are. But it's not up to me to comment on that so soon. I just have to give my best on the pitch and help the club to achieve success.”