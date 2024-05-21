Rangers' Cyriel Dessers goes down in the box under the challenge of Hearts' Frankie Kent

Ex Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has addressed the Tynecastle talking point which left Rangers boss bemoaning sloppy decision

Rangers should have been awarded a penalty during Saturday’s 3-3 Premiership draw against Hearts, - leading a former Premier League referee to confess he was “very surprised” VAR didn’t intervene.

In the first-half at Tynecastle, Gers hitman Cyriel Dessers was sent tumbling to the deck inside the box after appearing to be hauled back by the jersey from Jambos defender Frankie Kent - a decision that several BBC Scotland pundits declared they were surprised wasn’t reviewed.

VAR operator David Dickinson opted against taking a closer look at the challenge, instructing Don Robertson to wave play on rather than highlighting it to the on-field whistler. That left animated Philippe Clement questioning why television replays were unable to pick up on the contact initiated.

And Gallagher has supported the Belgian’s view that a spot-kick was warranted. “I thought it was a foul and I was surprised this wasn't referred,” Gallagher admitted on Sky Sports' Ref Watch segment. “What you would say about the Scottish VAR, handballs they have been very, very strong on and anything like this with shirt pulling. It is not so much he pulls his shirt, but how far he pulls it. But I think penalty."

Offering his take on the incident in his post-match interview, Clement felt his side were hard done by and wants to see more decisive officiating during this weekend’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park.