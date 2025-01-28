Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest January transfer headlines for Rangers and Celtic.

Celtic are no longer in limbo with their latest January moves, as both Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi deals have been finalised. Jota returns to his old stomping ground following confirmation of his move back to Parkhead, while Kyogo has completed a move in the opposite direction to Rennes.

There is still time for the Scottish Premiership leaders to tie up any remaining deals still floating around, so let’s take a look at the latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers as the January transfer window approaches.

Cyriel Dessers drops Rangers future update

Cyriel Dessers, who is a man in form right now, has delivered an update on his current situation at Ibrox. The forward has recently been linked with an exit as he has found his time on the pitch limited. However, he hasn’t let his sporadic appearances get in the way of entering a clinical run of form.

With six goals and an assist in his last four games in all competitions, Dessers is a man in the spotlight and he has provided an update on his stance at the club. Despite suggesting he would be holding talks over his future if regular game time didn’t present itself again, the 30-year-old had revealed he has ‘unfinished business’ at Ibrox.

After reports he would be speaking to senior figures about a potential exit, Dessers was asked about whether this made any progress.

“No talks at all. I don't mind that. I try to focus on the football and the things that are happening on the pitch. Those are the things that I can control. And like Sunday at Tannadice, I'm just happy to be out there with the guys and fight for the points and be important.

“That's what I want. There's a lot of unfinished business at Rangers for me. That's also why I kept pushing in the last weeks, in the gym, in training, in the minutes that you get, that's because of that.”

Celtic look set to miss out on January deal

Celtic look set to miss out on signing Aston Villa’s Louie Barry this month, following their recent approach for his signature earlier in the window. Brendan Rodgers has been looking for options to bolster his attack and the club were looking to table a seven-figure opening offer for the winger in attempt to test Villa’s nerve.

However, an update last week claimed that Villa’s asking price was out of Celtic’s range and now, Darren Witcoop has provided more news that has put Barry almost firmly out of the Hoops’ reach.

Taking to social media, he posted: “Hull City are confident they have won the race to sign in-demand Aston Villa winger Louie Barry on loan.” The Championship side are currently fighting to avoid relegation from the EFL Championship, as they sit just two points above the bottom three.

Celtic have been in pursuit of signing Barry from Aston Villa following his return from his latest loan with EFL League One side Stockport County. The 21-year-old scored 15 goals in 23 appearances and has expectedly been turning heads with his impressive performances.